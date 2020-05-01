Taupō businesses are searching for the "most deserving" essential worker in New Zealand, for a $12,000 prize.

They are gathering donations for an "Essential worker mega prize getaway to Taupō" business managers Chris and Katie Jolly said in a press release this afternoon.

The competition will start next week.

"We are still gathering donations for our Taupō takeaway hamper, so in a few days, this value may be more. We want to find and showcase the most deserving person in New Zealand for this prize, and also give people a chance to share their stories of how they have helped support New Zealand through lockdown level 4.

"From the supermarket worker spraying our trolleys each time we shop, to the care workers tirelessly attending the elderly, they have looked after us, and 'we' (Taupō) want to look after them," they said.

The competition is being shared on social media and the businesses, including Chris Jolly Outdoors, are hoping workers will be profiled and nominated for the prize.

The competition will run for two weeks from May 6 with the winner will be announced on May 22.



The details of the promotion, video and content will be ready next Tuesday.

Email katie@chrisjolly.co.nz for more information.