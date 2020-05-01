The doubling of the Government's Winter Energy Payment will be a welcome reprieve for many struggling families this winter.

But more education is needed to teach families how to heat their homes economically, a local social advocate says.

More than one million Kiwis on lower incomes will be able to access the Government's Winter Energy Payment boost, NZ First has announced.

The Winter Energy Payment for 2020, which runs for 22 weeks from May 1 to October 1, has been doubled meaning eligible couples and people with dependent children are set to get $63.64 a week and single people $40.91 a week.

Grey Power Rotorua manager Miriam Ruberl said the increase would undoubtedly be a help.

"There will be those who will say it's not enough but personally, I don't know how you can argue with the doubling of something.

"We will still go about adopting energy-saving measures but this increase, coupled with the milder winters we've been experiencing and the competition between energy companies keeping pricing steady, we're in a good position.

"Everyone will be okay and there are so many resources out there that there is no reason for people to suffer in cold and silence."

Love Soup's Elmer Peiffer said the increase would definitely help struggling families but many needed to be educated around how to keep their power bills down.

"The boost will help offset the increased cost over winter but families will still need to keep an eye on their power bills. If they start using their power willy nilly, they'll get lumped with huge bills.

"We are constantly telling families that have heat pumps to set a temperature and leave them on, as doing this uses less power than turning the pump on and off to heat up a house from cold.

"But because there is a fear of leaving your heat pump on and ending up with a huge bill, some families won't use it at all. One family ended up with mould and condensation all through their house last winter because they used no heating.

"It's about giving families that education and making sure their health is the number one priority.

Rotorua-based Fletcher Tabuteau, deputy leader for New Zealand First and spokesman for Energy, said the increase was great news.

"At a time when people are required to spend more time at home consuming more power, this direct payment takes the fear of the electricity bill away for our most vulnerable.

"New Zealand First has long advocated for more affordable electricity for all consumers, especially for our senior citizens and those on low incomes.

"The Winter Energy Payment is an effective method in which the Government is able to put cash directly into the hands of those who most need it," Tabuteau said.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said the payment would help many local families.

"The help it will provide for local families is welcomed but as we start to realise the extent of the economic harm that has come as a result of the lockdown, more will be needed."

McClay said unemployment in Rotorua had risen and the hardship being experienced by locals would mean more people were eligible for the payment.

Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey said protecting the health of New Zealanders was the Government's number one priority.

"Doubling the Winter Energy Payment for 2020 realises that our whānau have enough to deal with at this time, and ensures feeling guilty about flicking the heat on to create a healthy home isn't one of them.

"As Waiariki MP, the fact that in 2019, 130,000 kaumātua and Māori whānau enjoyed a warmer, healthier home thanks to the Winter Energy Payment means a lot. It shows what a difference this particular part of our Families Package has been."