Free drop-in centres to test people with symptoms for Covid-19 and give flu vaccinations begin this week in Rotorua.

The first will be at the Edmund Rd shops carpark on Wednesday, April 29, 10am.

Drop-in swabbing and flu vaccination clinics will be at Ngongotaha and Te Ngae shops in the first week of May.

There will also be drop-in testing only in the rural community of Mangakino, supported by Mangakino Whānau Ora.

Advertisement

Lakes District Health Board Pouwhakarite Māori Health spokeswoman Lauren James encouraged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to drop in from 10am to noon.

People can drive through with their car, but if they bike or walk they will also be tested.

Symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to a range of other illnesses such as influenza and do not necessarily mean that you have Covid-19. Symptoms include:

- A cough

- A fever (at least 38C)

- Shortness of breath

- Sore throat

- A head cold, e.g. sneezing, runny nose

- Temporary loss of smell

Those aged 3 to 35 years old who have a sore throat can get their throat swabbed to check for strep A, which can lead to rheumatic fever.

Korowai Aroha nurses will be at the drop-in centre offering flu vaccinations for priority groups.

These include people aged 65 years and older, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions, children aged 4 and under with a history of significant respiratory illness, children under 5 who were hospitalised with measles.

The swabbing is being done by the Lakes District Health Board public health nursing team, which has been swabbing people at the clinics in town for several weeks now.

Advertisement

James said everyone approached for support was very happy to make the drop-in clinics happen.

"I love our community spirit. People all around the community jumped on board to make sure things could happen. We have a great community that we work for and are privileged to serve."

The drop in clinics have a mobile dental van to carry the equipment and for the swabbing nurses to put on the PPE. It is taken off in a different area.

Wednesday 29 April 2020

Edmund Rd shops car park

Covid-19 swabbing

Flu vaccinations for priority groups

Sore throat for 3-35 year olds

Friday 1 May

Mangakino Hotel

COVID-19 swabbing



Wednesday 6 May

Te Ngae shops car park

COVID-19 swabbing

Flu vaccination

Sore throat for 3-35 year olds



Friday 8 May

Ngongotaha car park behind the police station

Covid-19 swabbing

Flu vaccinations for priority groups

Sore throat for 3-35 year olds