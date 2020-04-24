Residents and staff at Bupa The Gardens Care Home in Rotorua held a ceremony for their bubble in the home today to mark Anzac Day.

The residents have been busy this week making Anzac wreaths and also making handmade Anzac poppies out of red and black paper during their activities time.

The order of ceremony included prayer to start the service, an Anzac dedication with The Last Post and one minute of silence, Ode Reveille, laying of wreaths, reading a poem and singing the national anthem.

Resident Ross Ellingham, 78, who has been living at the care home for more than a year, has a personal connection to Anzac Day that brought back his own war memories.



"I was part of the Royal NZ Infantry Regiment – [Lt Col Bob] Gurr's battalion - in Malaysia from 1963 to 65. I also had an uncle who was killed in the Battle of Chunuk Bair, Gallipoli.

Advertisement

"It means a lot to remember him and the rest of the boys who lost their lives."



As we go through our own challenging times in New Zealand and around the world due to Covid-19, Ellingham has some words of advice.



"We have to think positive, that's what I was taught in the army. That'll help get us through this".

Resident Ross Ellingham. Photo / Supplied

• To make a donation to the RSA visit this Givealittle page

• Join us for the virtual Anzac Day Dawn Service from 6am on Saturday at nzherald.co.nz or Newstalk ZB

• Print out our special Anzac Day poster, pin it in your window and help us line the streets with poppies.