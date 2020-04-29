What Now's newest TV presenter Rotorua's Stella Maris is living her dream and embracing at-home technology as the show adapts to pre-recorded performances.

Ironcially Maris only did three live shows before moving to the new format but has taken the changes in her stride which were introduced due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Now Whitebait Media has set up the three presenter with a mini What Now set in their bedrooms and Maris who had shifted to Christchurch was tackling the role with vigour.

She had a camera and microphone set up to record her links with producers looking on via the Teams platform.

The presenters then send their footage to the editor who compiles the whole show together with the content that was filmed before lockdown, as well as new external content being sent in by kids and families from their bubbles.

"Obviously there is going to be a lot to learn when you start any new role so being part of the What Now whanau has been that and more."

Maris said it had been a whirlwind but she was blessed to have worked in different types of environments already.

She said it was the definition of 'taking your work home', as they literally had the set in their homes.

Advertisement

Her whānau in Christchurch had been really amazing with allowing her extra space, she said.

"A typical work day is pretty much the same as it was before except all our meetings are conducted online.

"For filming days we aren't getting up at the crack of dawn like we did for the live shows. However, the filming days are a lot longer as there are a lot more technical things that we have to handle since we don't have camera or sound operators.

"Learning new technology and dealing with glitches in the internet or connections is probably the most challenging part."

Maris said it was such an honour to continue What Now from home, as they knew how important it was to bring sunshine into the homes of tamariki at this time.

"Seeing all the messages and content coming from the kids into us just shows how much of a safe and fun world we are part of. It's really magical.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be that big sister and friend for so many kids who need it right now."

She said since their workload had been a bit heavier since lockdown, most of her days were mahi and watching a movie or show with her whānau.

Advertisement

Going for a walk before mahi had been really great and on the weekend she might go for a bike ride, she said.

"I've always enjoyed baking so definitely making the odd treat, or learning something new. My Aunty has been teaching me some weaving with harakeke (flax) which has been really fun."

What Now producer Jo Eade said it was important to them that they normalised things as much as possible for the kids.

"By having our wonderful presenters in their own bubbles it shows the kids that we are all in this together. We can still have fun and do challenges that they themselves can try at home with their whanau."



Since pre-recording began, What Now has given clear, not scary information about Covid-19.

"Kids are very smart so avoiding the topic is not an option, but we can make it light and promote the safety messages. We are in a privileged position to be able to do that."



The show also continues to showcase a diverse range of kids across New Zealand by repeating some popular strands such as Hobby Hub, This Is Me and Tamariki Titans.



Easter Sunday was the first of the pre-recorded bedroom set up to play out.

What Now is on from 8am on TVNZ2.