A car has sustained significant damage after someone appears to have driven it into a wall inside the car parking area of the CrossFit Ruark gym in Rotorua.

The crash is believed to have happened sometime on Friday night or Saturday morning.

A police spokeswoman said there was a report of a car crashing into a wall on Old Taupo Rd, Mangakakahi about 7.30am on Saturday.

"No one was there when the matter was reported to the police," she said.

Police had no further information about the incident at this time.

A Nissan Tiida sustained significant damage parked at the CrossFit Ruark gym. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua Daily Post staff member, who visited the crash site today, said there was no sign of damage to the wall, but the Nissan Tiida sustained significant frontal damage.

The airbags had been deployed and the car windows were down but there was no one else around and the gym was shut, he said.

The owner of CrossFit Ruark could not be reached for comment.