Rotorua animal control staff attending callouts during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown are seeing roaming dogs on streets.

The Rotorua Lakes Council is "taking a zero tolerance approach to roaming dogs", according to a press release this afternoon.

If dogs are found roaming, owners will be issued with a $300 infringement notice, as well as an additional notice if the dog is not registered.

If the council has had to deal with the dog roaming before, it will be impounded.

"It is your responsibility as a dog owner to keep your dogs properly secured at all times," the council's release said.

"We should only have to attend to serious matters at this time. Dealing with roaming dogs puts our animal control officers at additional risk, as well as creating problems for your neighbours and your community.

"Please think of others. Keep your dogs at home."

