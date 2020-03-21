A Taupō resident tests positive for Covid-19 after recently returning to New Zealand from London.

The man in 50s flew from Dubai to Auckland on March 10 on flight EK0448.

In a statement, Toi Te Ora Public Health said the man rang ahead to a local GP Practice and arrangements were made for him to be seen and tested.

Medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said a thorough follow-up of the close-contacts would help "at least delay the chance of the virus spreading in the local community".

"We want to find cases so we can trace and isolate close contacts and prevent spread in our community."

Shoemack acknowledged the work of the health unti, the general practice team, and local laboratories for their work in promptly assessing, testing and following up the patient and their close contacts.

Lakes DHB has set up a Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) and another will open in Taupō on Monday.

Shoemack said the most effective way to prevent community spread was by breaking the chains of transmission through tests and isolation.

"All of us have a role to play in stopping further spread. This is critical to New Zealand's response to Covid-19," Shoemack said.

Practising good infection prevention and hygiene was the best way to protect yourself.

The symptoms of Covid-19 include a cough, a high temperature of at least 38°C, and shortness of breath.

If you have these symptoms and have recently been overseas or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with coronavirus, free-phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or call your doctor immediately.

Do not turn up to a health or medical centre without phoning first.

PREVENTION - practice good hygiene by:

• Cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues.

• Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap, and dry them thoroughly:

- before eating or handing food

- after using the toilet

- after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose or wiping children's noses

- after caring for sick people.