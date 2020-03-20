A coronavirus testing centre will be set up in Tokoroa Hospital tomorrow by the Waikato District Health Board.

It will be open from 8.30am to 3pm and operate as a walk-in and drive-through service.

The Community Based Assesment Centre (CBAC) is one of four expected to be set up in the next week by the Waikato DHB.

Lakes DHB began a swabbing centre at a central location in Rotorua on Thursday and another will open in Taupō on Monday.

Swabbing is by appointment only and must come through the dedicated Healthline number and will be open every day between 10am to 3pm.

In Turangi, staff at Pihanga Clinic are providing testing for people who meet the case definition.

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua have set up a Covid-19 testing station in Whakatāne and plan to extend this to Kawerau and Ōpōtiki.

The Waikato DHB announced the centres are for assessment and swabbing for coronavirus and not a place for treatment or vaccinations such as influenza. This should instead be done through a general practice, doctor or pharmacy.

Those who are well should not go to the centres.

Waikato DHB clinical director of planning Dr Damian Tomic said the centres were to take the pressure off GPs, who were currently processing a number of patients who needed assessment for Covid-19, as the situation developed.

"It is important for people to understand that just because they come to these centres they will not automatically be swabbed.

Patients will be greeted at the centre by trained medical professionals who will ask a number of questions and do a temperature check.

"Based on the information provided, the medical personnel will make a decision as to whether you require a swab or not," Tomic said.

The centres will be established throughout the Waikato including the rural areas like Taumarunui.

"Waikato DHB is working in partnership with Civil Defence and Councils to ensure we have Covid-19 Centres in all city and rural towns across Waikato."

If you are displaying flu-like systems or have recently travelled:

• Phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed.

• If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your GP for advice.