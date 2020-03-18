A person has been involved in a "water incident" this morning at Lake Rotoma.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to the scene along with St John at 10.50am.

She said medical assistance was being provided and a helicopter was on its way.

Police were called to the scene on Matahi Rd, off State Highway 30.

A St John spokeswoman said staff were called out at 10.45am.

There is one patient but she could not confirm their status.

Two ambulances and one helicopter are at the scene.

More to come.