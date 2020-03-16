A tense gang scene has broken out in suburban Rotorua after a car crashed through a fence.

Powerlines are down on Malfroy Rd as emergency services respond to the crash scene near Knight Pl. The crash happened about 12.50pm, shutting the road down for an hour. The road is now open.

A police spokeswoman said the occupants of the car were out of the vehicle and there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

She said Malfroy Rd was closed near the Ford Rd intersection but would reopen about 2pm.

Jack Beamish-White witnessed the crash and said the powerlines came down as part of the "collateral damage".

Powerlines are down on Malfroy Rd after a car went into a fence. Photo / Supplied

Beamish-White said he had to "swerve out of the way" before pulling over to help with traffic at the scene.

A woman was driving along Malfroy Rd when she noticed cars in front of her had come to a stop near the intersection with Knight Pl.

She said there were power lines strewn across Malfroy Rd and someone was yelling on a loudspeaker for the cars to turn around.

She said there was a white station wagon that appeared to have gone through a fence on the corner of Knight Pl and Malfroy Rd that was parked in the middle of Knight Pl. Parts of the fence and the car were damaged.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Knight Pl about 12.50pm. Photo / Ben Fraser

She said she saw several people in gang colours yelling and swearing and what looked like people in cars trying to reverse and get away from the scene.

A police spokeswoman said she could not comment on possible gang tensions at the scene.

Contractors had been called to deal with the downed powerlines. Unison was not showing any current power outages in the area.