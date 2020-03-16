Taupō's popular Iron Maori event has been cancelled in response to Covid-19 concerns.

Organisers announced yesterday that this weekend's event would not go ahead due to a "potential risk" to participants of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

More than 550 people were registered to take part in the event this Saturday.

Founder of Iron Maori Heather Skipworth said "It is really unfortunate that we've had to cancel... However, at the end of the day, ensuring that whanau are in a safe environment while taking part in a healthy, active event, is paramount."

"That's what Iron Māori is all about."

"We looked closely at whether we could reschedule the event. However, in light of all of the uncertainty around Coronavirus, this just isn't feasible at this time."

All registrants would be contacted directly by the organisers.

The Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board has backed Iron Māori on Lake Taupō since 2017.

Trust board chief executive Shane Heremaia said the cancellation was a necessary decision to make.

"These are unprecedented times we are in as a global pandemic around Coronavirus unfolds."