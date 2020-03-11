"I could end up on a ventilator ... or I could die."

That's what Rotorua's Jackson Lee says could happen to him if he happens to catch coronavirus.

The 28-year-old, who has Guillain-Barré Syndrome, is asking people to be careful, especially around those who have autoimmune conditions.

"I'm definitely worried - I've had respiratory issues. More worried than the average person, anyway."

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare immune disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, and is often preceded by a respiratory infection. There is no known cure.

Lee said in his case it was caused by influenza which he caught in France while on holiday almost two years ago.

When he first had the condition, his nervous system "completely shut down" and his lungs "basically died" for five months, he said.

Some of his limbs don't work at the moment due to paralysis. His lungs also shrank to half their size.

Lee said they will eventually get back to normal, but he tries not to get sick "in general" now.

While he personally hasn't been doing anything different, his wife is cleaning surfaces more often.

"We have maybe become a bit more hygienic, we're wiping surfaces with antibacterial wipes a bit more," he said.

He was also planning to get the flu vaccination when it becomes available.

Lee hasn't had any special instructions given to him since the coronavirus outbreak, but he doesn't feel concerned by that.

"I feel like if everyone follows the rules ... that's probably enough."

He also doesn't judge those who have gone out and stocked up hand sanitiser, he said.

"They do what they think will keep them safe ... My wife is quite worried about me [so] she's got more cleaning products than normal," Lee said.

Victoria University immunologist, Professor Anne La Flamme, said people with weakened immune systems were at a greater risk since they could potentially catch secondary infections.

"Bacterial pneumonia is a common secondary infection which can be life-threatening," she said.

Elderly people and people with compromised immune systems should start being more vigilant about hygiene and travel, she said.

While facemasks could be helpful, La Flamme said they were not "fool proof".

It was more important to consider ways to minimise exposure, she said, and to think about "crowds, airflow, distance and duration".

"Keep abreast about any potential cases in your community."

While it did not appear the virus was spreading widely through the community and risks were low, it was important to be aware if that changed, La Flamme said.

The first case of coronavirus in New Zealand, in Auckland, was confirmed on February 28.

On March 9, Healthline managed 548 calls from people concerned about Covid-19, a Lakes District Health Board spokesperson said.

However, less than 2 per cent of those calls were from the Lakes District Health Board region.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said there was a significant global demand for hand sanitiser and there was no estimated timeline of when stores would be restocked.

Customers were asked to shop as they normally would, as stockpiling put stores under pressure and limited availability to other shoppers.



Advice if you are immune-compromised:

- Avoid staying with a person who is self-isolating (because they are a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19 or have recently travelled to a country or area of concern).

- Stay at least a metre away from people who are unwell

- It's also important that everyone helps to protect the safety of immunocompromised people living in our community. For example, if you're unwell, avoid contact with someone who is immune-compromised.

- Check safe travel advice about Covid-19 if you plan overseas travel.

- At this time, it wouldn't make sense for someone who is immune-compromised to wear a mask when in public to decrease risk for catching Covid-19. However, if your health care provider advises you to wear a mask when in public areas because you have a particularly vulnerable immune system, follow that advice.

Source: Ministry of Health