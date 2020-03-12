Rotorua's Denise Cheffings was speechless when she found out she was the winner of a brand new car.

Nicholson United Autos on Lake Rd donated a brand new Nissan Qashqai valued at just over $36,000, to the 2019 Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Supper Club as a raffle prize.

Denise says she could not believe it when she found out she was the raffle winner.

She was not at the Supper Club event when her name was called out as the winner, but her colleagues called her straight away, she says.

Denise has been working at McDonald's on Fenton St for three years and entered the raffle at work.

"I only bought one ticket and then forgot about it."

She says she has been driving her grandfather's car - a 1995 Nissan Sunny - so this new car is a big improvement.

She picked up her car from Nicholson United Autos on Wednesday morning, and it's amazing, she says.

Denise says Supper Club is a great fundraiser to get behind because it's helping families in need.

McDonald's staff were thrilled when their colleague Denise Cheffings was announced the car raffle winner at the event. Photo / File

McDonald's Rotorua franchisee Rob Parry says they were thrilled Denise was the raffle winner.

"The look on our staff's faces on the night was just amazing.

"It's so great a local won the car because probably a third of the tickets bought were out of town.

"It's just so nice a staff member is willing to tip in $50 without any expectation of winning."

He says they appreciate everyone who bought a ticket, and that it's great to see the car go to someone so worthy.

Nicholson United Autos dealer principal Hamish Evans congratulated her.

Rotorua once again raised $150,997, more than last year's tally of $135,541, for the charity as punters opened their wallets to support the cause.

The event, which started with an auction at the Novotel, raises money to run two Ronald McDonald House Charities family retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā.

Many Rotorua businesses helped provide guests with food and drink, while various items were donated by the community for auction.