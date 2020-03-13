An exciting day of swooping, diving and speed with model aircraft of all types and sizes is in store this weekend.

The Rotorua Model Aircraft Club is holding its annual Airshow/Open Day on Sunday.

The club is inviting the community to go along and see demonstrations of all types of model aircraft, including radio control aerobatics, vintage, helicopters, gliders, scale, electric park flyers, jets, drones, control line combat and stunt.

There will also be general club sport flying by club members, a static display of models and trial flights on the club trainers for interested people.

The event will also have a barbecue and refreshments.

Rotorua Model Aircraft Club member Brian Holden says they encourage people to come along because a lot of people don't realise the fun that can be had with either flying or watching others fly model aircraft.

"It gives people an opportunity to experience this and gives our club and members a boost. It gives us an opportunity to share our hobby with other people."

He says in previous years the airshow has proved popular with the public, which he thinks is because it is something a little different.

"It's quite exciting. It's a day where the whole family can come out and everyone will get something out of it."

Brian says quite a few of the club members, including himself, are retired pilots wanting to continue with flying, but to do it from the ground rather than the air.

No dogs are allowed at the airshow and if there is rain or high winds check the club's Facebook page for updates. The airshow's alternative date is Sunday, March 22.

The details

- What: Rotorua Model Aircraft Club Airshow/Open Day

- When: Sunday, March 15, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Cub flying field on Mead Rd, sign posted off Tarawera Rd

- Gold coin donation