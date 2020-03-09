A Rotorua woman is calling for donations after a family living in a tent in Sulphur Point had all their belongings stolen.

Melanie Broeck found it "hard to grasp" that a working family with a 10-year-old son could be forced to live this way and when she found out what had happened, she jumped to action.

After previously being homeless herself, living on leftover food and making $10 an hour, Broeck said she knew what it was like to be struggling.

Someone had helped her when she was "down and out" and she wanted to be able to do the same for someone else, she said.

Advertisement

As a mother of a 10-year-old herself, she said she felt "so terrible" to think a boy the same age as hers was also going through this.

She gathered some things from home to give to the family but realised it was not enough.

So Broeck reached out to a local mother's community asking for help to get the family in need back on their feet after the theft.

Mothers from across the city rallied to donate clothes, sleeping bags and other necessities, which Broeck said the family was "so thankful" for.

She said she urged anyone that was able to donate toys for the boy or just general items to help them replenish to do so.

The family was especially in need of new socks and underwear, she said.

Broeck and her husband planned to help the family where they could and were hoping they can find them a secure house to live in, she said.

People willing to donate should contact Broeck on Facebook.

Advertisement

The robbery had not been reported to police, a police spokeswoman said.