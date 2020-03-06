

Kayla-Rose Price once had lusciously long hair that she could twirl around her finger - now it stands up straight only centimetres long.

She really misses her blonde locks, but in her red dress, standing bravely in front of a room full of strangers at Tuesday night's Supper Club, she was a picture of beauty.

For more than a decade, the Supper Club event, which starts with an auction at the Novotel, has raised money to run two Ronald McDonald House Charities retreats on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotahā.

It's a place Kayla-Rose and her family have visited due to her terminal diagnosis.

But being able to thank those who continue to empty their wallets to make stays like hers happen was an honour for the 19-year-old.

"The time we spent there was invaluable for our family."

Kayla-Rose Price shared her story and thanked all those who were continuing to support families like hers. Photo / Stephen Parker

For the past three years, Kayla-Rose and her family have been trying to make sense of an uncommon condition, Moyamoya, in which the blood vessels that supply blood to the brain become narrowed.

This limits the flow of blood to the brain and puts her at risk for stroke.

And to put it bluntly, as Kayla-Rose does, it's about quality of life not quantity now.

It started when Kayla-Rose was 16, her mother Kelly was in the bathroom with her curling her hair - then all of a sudden Kayla-Rose fell backwards and had a seizure.

"When I woke up my vision was blurred, all I could hear was a ringing like in the movies and it felt like I was suffocating," Kayla-Rose said.

It was a huge blow for the teenager who was at the beginning of gaining her freedom with her driver's licence in hand.

"I went from having quite a normal teenage life to one where I was in and out of hospitals.

"Even having a bath, mum would come in every 10 minutes to check I was okay. Or she would come into my room at night just to check I was still breathing."

Auctioneer James Alexander gets Rotorua to empty their wallets for a good cause. Photo / Stephen Parker

Now Kayla-Rose takes 613 pills a month to keep her seizures at bay and has had brain surgery to try to ease the strokes. She is waiting on results to find out if surgery was successful.

But for now, Kayla-Rose is home. Her dad, Brandon Price, said the family felt "smashed over" after a whirlwind of emotions.

"We haven't had time to think or deal about what you have just gone through because we are still going through it.

"If truth be told, that's where Ronald McDonald alleviates so much of those emotions. You have got the time to focus on what you need to rather than all this other crap.

"They are an amazing charity in every which way. I couldn't speak any higher than I do. To the point that I want to give back myself."

How does Supper Club work?

Supper Club is a unique event. Fifty tables of eight are sold for $110 a seat. Each table goes in the draw to find out where in the city they will be hosted for dinner.

The night starts with drinks at the Novotel Rotorua, where an auction is held and the table draw is made. Ticket holders then head to their dinner destinations to enjoy their night - with all food and drinks donated by the venues.

The ticket sales were boosted with auction items and a raffle for a new Nissan Qashqai valued at just over $36,000 was donated by Nicholson United Autos. Denise Cheffings was lucky enough to win.

The new car was won by a McDonald's employee who could not be at the event but that didn't stop colleagues celebrating for her. Photo / Stephen Parker

The 25-year-old told the Rotorua Daily Post she was still in shock after hearing the news from colleagues.

"I didn't know what to say or what to do. This is going to be my first car."

The student and McDonald's employee said it would be a big change from riding the bus everywhere.

"I didn't think I would win, especially because I only bought one ticket."

Organiser Rob Parry said the $150,997 raised this week, all of which goes to the charity, was the highlight.

"We're absolutely thrilled. We couldn't be happier.

"You get to see the very best of what Rotorua has to offer and we're so lucky and fortunate to live in this great city."