Kelly Shrimpton's second solo exhibition 'We need to talk about dying' is a celebration of life.

It is a collaboration with Rotorua Community Hospice and Shrimpton has dedicated her work to her Mum, Wendy Hawke, who passed away in July 2018 from lymphoma, and her partner, Nick Bolton who passed away in August 2006, also from lymphoma.

The exhibition opened at The Art's Village on Friday is running until March 20.

Shrimpton believes it's important we talk about dying because "when we think about what will be important to us at the end of our life, it informs the way we live now, allowing us to truly embrace life and live more fully".

"This body of work celebrates a coming back to life and embracing all that is important to me."

Arts Village director, Mary-Beth Acres said: "We are looking forward to having Kelly's amazing work in our space again. It has been a real joy to watch her journey as an artist."

Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres. Photo / File

"There is power in this conversation and coming to terms with one's mortality and life. Art can indeed become a vehicle for social kōrero on sometimes uncomfortable topics."

Rotorua Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger said the hospice was thrilled about the collaboration, and it helped bring an interactive element to the exhibition.

"The 'Before I die, I want to…' piece is a board where people can fill in the rest of the sentence. The idea is to encourage people to stop and think about what do they want to do to live every moment.

"It could be catch up with friends, travel somewhere exotic, tell someone you love them – the important part is to celebrate life."