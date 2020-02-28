A warm summer's night with a bottle of wine and a show of Rotorua's top talent - Lakeside -Tātau Tātau is going to make a night that will be hard to beat.

The event happening at the Rotorua Lakefront today is set to be a cracker with three and a half hours of music, dance and a top-notch fireworks finale.

Big names such as Hollie Smith, Adeaze, Maisey Rika and local songstress Krissy Knap will take the stage along with many others.

The concert is free and open-air, however, there are a few paid tickets for seats directly in front of the stage.

Lakeside Charitable Trust chairman Ian Edward said everything had come together to make an unforgettable night. The stage was up and the rehearsals had been a success.

Edward said they were anticipating a "full-capacity crowd" on the night.

"People will be showing up from midday to secure their spot."

A point of difference for this year's event was its emphasis on diversity.

He said almost a year on from the Christchurch massacre, it was important to highlight the "diverse range of nationalities" Rotorua had and represent them in the show.

Edward said a "stunning" Chinese performance and Latin song would both be featured on the night, as well as a member of the Muslim community sharing a half-time speech.

More than half of the performers taking the stage were local, he said.

He said the weather had been "very kind to us" and all the technical aspects had come together with "no hitches".

The weather was looking to turn it on for the event with a fine day, followed by a mostly fine night. The temperature dial was sitting at 26C throughout the day, dropping to about 14C at night.

People can bring picnics, low chairs and a small volume of alcohol - one bottle of wine or six bottles/cans of beer or cider.

Live music will start at the Lakefront from 5pm.

Lakeside 2020 - Tātau Tātau

When: Saturday, 7pm, fireworks about 10.30pm

Where: Rotorua Village Green

What: Free open-air concert (but some paid seats immediately in front of the stage)

What to bring: Warm clothing, picnics, low chairs, small volume of alcohol permitted (one bottle of wine or six bottles/cans of beer or six bottles of cider).

More details: rotorualakesideconcert.co.nz.

Programme:

First half:

Sand Art, The Sand Man - Marcus Winter

In the Stone (Earth, Wind & Fire), Vocalists & Dancers

Rock With You (Michael Jackson, Jessie J version), Krissie Knap,

Outstanding (Gap Band - Charlie Wilson), Russell Harrison

The Lord is My Light, Adeaze

How Deep is Your Love, Adeaze

Blue Darling, Dennis Marsh

Hard to be Humble (Mac Davis), Dennis Marsh, Howie Morrison jnr

Exodus (Pat Boone), Howie Morrison jnr

What's Up (4 Non Blondes), Nikau Grace Chater

You'll Never Walk Alone & Climb Every Mountain (Richard Rodgers), Alofa

Mio Bambino Caro (Puccini), Amelia Berry

Lady Dee, Hollie Smith

Ju Hua Tai (Jay Chou), Josh Zhang

Whitiora, Maisey Rika

Whakaaria Mai to Aroha, Maisey Rika

Second half:

He Maimai Aroha - Song - I Te Po, Ohinemutu Kapa Haka

Haka Fusion Dance, IDCO

Medley, Savage & the crew

Latino Medley, Eduardo Diaz

Unknown, Kindred

Believer (Imagine Dragons), Russell Harrison

What's Going On (Marvin Gaye), Rawiri Waru

Always Remember Us Like This (Lady Gaga), Rewa Ututaonga

Natural Woman (Carole King), Rewa with Krissie, Maisey, Hollie & Nikau

Bathe in the River (Don McGlashan), Hollie Smith

Sand Art, The Sand Man - Marcus Winter

Higher Ground (Stevie Wonder), all artists

Fireworks