Fire crews battled a caravan blaze in Ōpōtiki over night.

The fire broke out about 10.30pm on Gault Rd, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

When crews arrived the caravan was fully engulfed and two crews and two support vehicles got to work, he said.

The fire was out within 30 minutes and there were no people at any risk.

The blaze was not being treated as suspicious, he said.