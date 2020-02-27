The creativity of youth will be celebrated and provide inspiration at an upcoming exhibition.

Top Art is an annual exhibition featuring some of New Zealand's top secondary school Visual Art portfolios, toured by New Zealand Qualifications Authority .

Hosted by Rotorua Museum, this showcase of New Zealand's talented youth will be open to the public at Rotorua Library from midday on March 9 until midday on March 20.

The exhibition is available to view during library opening hours, except when closed for school groups.

Rotorua Museum education lead Emma Liley says they have decided to highlight some talented locals in a Rotorua High School Visual Arts Portfolio Showcase that will sit alongside Top Art.

Each Rotorua high school was invited to submit two scholarship or excellence Visual Arts NCEA portfolios from the last few years, and there will be a range from Rotorua Boys' High School, Rotorua Girls' High School, Rotorua Lakes High School, Western Heights High School and John Paul College.

"It provides motivation and gives students an understanding of what is required to achieve Excellence or Scholarship in Visual Art at NCEA Level 3.

"It gives people a chance see the work our talented youth are producing in schools in a variety of mediums - painting, photography, digital, sculpture, printmaking.

"It is exciting to see how creative the youth of New Zealand are."

River Mutton's art work in the Rotorua High School Art Portfolio Showcase. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Museum Education team is accepting school bookings to view Top Art 2020 on March 9 to 13 and March 16 to 20 between 9am to 3pm. Contact kristina.joyce@rotorualc.nz or call (07) 351 7835.

The details

- What: Top Art 2020 exhibition

- When: Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 20, during library hours

- Where: Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri

- Cost: Free