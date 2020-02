A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Fairy Springs Rd.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene near the BP Service Station about 8.48am.

One person was being treated by ambulance staff and one lane was blocked, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with minor injuries.

A motorist contacted by the Rotorua Daily Post said traffic had been backed up to the Kawaha Pt Rd traffic lights and had been moving slowly.