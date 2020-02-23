Hundreds of people have gathered at the Ngongotahā Community Hall to farewell one of Rotorua's greatest champions.

Charles Sturt, a long-serving Rotorua District Councillor, died on Thursday last week on his 64th birthday after battling cancer since 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Denise, children Elizabeth, William and Cameron, grandchildren Charlie, Finley, Hunter and Henry, and children-in-law James and Crystal.

Funeral for Charles Sturt a the Ngongotahā Community Hall today.

As Sturt's coffin was carried into the hall, pupils from Ngongotahā Primary School performed a haka.

Sturt, who served 33 years, started his political career at the Ngongotahā County Borough Council.

Rotorua District Councillor of 33 years Charles Sturt.

In 2018 he publically announced his battle with cancer but was determined to fight it and stand again for the Rotorua Lakes Council.

However, last year decided to step down and concentrate on spending time with his family after learning his cancer, which started in his kidney, had spread and he was terminal. The cancer eventually spread to his spinal column, neck and shoulder before moving to other bones throughout his body.

In January he was told the drugs he was taking to prevent the cancer's quick spread had stopped working. Sturt turned down an offer to try another, unfunded, drug that could have prolonged his life for another few years.

He said he couldn't afford the $80,000-a-year drug, instead urging people who would have wanted to donate to give the money to one of his pet charities, the Child Cancer Foundation.

Charles Sturt in August last year.

Although he missed his council work, Sturt told the Rotorua Daily Post he had achieved everything he wanted to achieve and all his pet projects were budgeted for, including the new skate park which would be built at Kuirau Park.

He said he ideally would have liked to have live long enough to see that open.

The master of ceremonies at the funeral is good friend Wallace Haumaha and the officiating minister is Reverend Tom Poata.

Expected to be among the speakers are Sir Toby Curtis, Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, councillor Trevor Maxwell, MP Fletcher Tabuteau, Garry de Thierry and Dennis Beckett.

Following the funeral service, Sturt will be buried at Kauae Cemetery.