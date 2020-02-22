Two vehicles have collided this afternoon.
Police received a report of a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Curtis Rd about 3.10pm.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John wre also at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post three patients with minor injuries and two patients with moderate injuries were all transported to Rotorua Hospital via ambulance.
Local traffic control had been advised about debris on the road were on their way.
A reporter at the scene said one of the vehicles had gone straight into shrubbery on the side of the road while the other had a mangled front on the other side of the road.
She saw a man carrying a child wrapped in a towel.