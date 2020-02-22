Two vehicles have collided this afternoon.

Police received a report of a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Curtis Rd about 3.10pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John wre also at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post three patients with minor injuries and two patients with moderate injuries were all transported to Rotorua Hospital via ambulance.

Advertisement

A crash on Curtis Rd and State Highway 30. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Local traffic control had been advised about debris on the road were on their way.

A reporter at the scene said one of the vehicles had gone straight into shrubbery on the side of the road while the other had a mangled front on the other side of the road.

She saw a man carrying a child wrapped in a towel.