Art, music and the talent involved in handmade goods is being celebrated with the return of an annual event this weekend.

The Arts Village's Art in the Park 2020 event is on Sunday.

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says Art in the Park's annual festival and arts market has been held in the Government Gardens for more than 20 years.

It is a family-friendly event with free live music all day by local musicians, a free art-making activity, and more than 50 market stalls with artist-made goods and artisan products.

Everyone is invited, and is welcome to bring along a picnic and a chair or two.

"We also have a delicious selection of food to buy on the day including ice cream, kettle corn, bubble tea and Filipino food, and the Arts Village Cafe and galleries are open all day too just across the garden."

Mary-Beth says it is a great day out and a chance to have fun outside, and support artists making and selling their goods.

"Import markets definitely have their place but Art in the Park is all about buying handcrafted items from New Zealand-based artists, and it is awesome to pick up beautiful, affordable goods that you are buying direct from the artists who made them.

"We love how art brings people together, inspires, helps us reflect on wider issues, build our sense of belonging and makes Rotorua an incredible place to live.

"We are so lucky to have a thriving arts community and events like Art in the Park really show that off."

Mary-Beth says the event is run by community, for community.

She says The Arts Village is a small independent, non-profit organisation and is always on the lookout for ways to involve more groups and artists in this event.

"If you want to get more involved we would love to hear from you."

The Arts Village has an information stand at Art in the Park with free sunscreen and a fun, free art-making activity, as well as information about volunteering, exhibiting your work, and the different classes and activities the village has going on.

Stalls at last year's pop-up festival due to bad weather for Art in the Park. Photo / Supplied

Stone Soup owner Carol Fisher says they have been a part of Art in the Park in previous years and that the event has a lovely creative and artistic vibe.

Stone Soup serves real fruit ice cream and donates profits to local community and volunteer groups.

She says this year they are supporting some of the local volunteer fire crews and Dementia Lakes.

"People are always keen to walk around the stalls and have an ice cream. We are happy to be there.

"The setting is magic in the Government Gardens too."

The details

- What: Art in the Park

- When: Sunday, February 16, 10am to 4pm

- Where: Government Gardens

- Free