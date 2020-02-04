A motorcyclist remains in a serious condition in hospital after a crash on Vaughan Rd.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said today the man was stable in Rotorua Hospital.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a car happened between Allen Mills Rd and Tennyson Drive about 9.42am yesterday and a section of Vaughan Rd was closed for a time.

One critically injured man was taken to Rotorua Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

Vaughan Road motorcycle crash. Photo / Stephen Parker

A worker at Cervus Equipment on Vaughan Rd said the crash had happened opposite the Caltex diesel stop.

A man at the scene told the Rotorua Daily Post he heard a loud bang and went down to the scene. He said the person injured "did not look in a good way."

Two ambulances and Fire and Emergency NZ attended the scene.