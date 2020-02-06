Following the success of the first Rotorua AquaBots Regional Competition last year, Rotorua Museum has been awarded $12,000 from Unlocking Curious Minds to grow the event.

The grant will allow the Rotorua Museum Education Team to deliver five underwater robotics kits to every decile 1 and 2 school in Rotorua free, and will mean that between 225 to 300 additional Rotorua school students will have access to this STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) opportunity in 2020.

Rotorua Museum technology educator Jessica Wilkes says this will make robotics education in schools more accessible.

"Robotics can be expensive and a large number of schools often struggle to participate," says Jessica.

Advertisement

"This can lead to a significant number of students who may never discover their engineering potential. The Unlocking Curious Minds grant allows us to open doors for youth from across all of Rotorua."

Aquabots being created during Rotorua Museum Education programme. Photo / Supplied

These 16 schools will be supported with a teaching and learning guide alongside a free build day to prepare them for the 2020 Rotorua AquaBots Regional Competition on September 5 and 6.

AquaBots is an underwater robotics programme for school-aged children in New Zealand.

Teams are formed from Year 5 – 13 students and aims to inspire students and help discover the next generation of Kiwi scientists and engineers.

The inaugural Rotorua AquaBots Regional kicked off in September 2019 with 41 teams competing across four events.

Four teams were successful and travelled to compete at the national competition in Nelson last November.

As a result two Rotorua teams, The Malfroy Sharks from Malfroy School's Montessori Unit and JPC Year 10 Boys from John Paul College, will be travelling to take part in the international Sea Perch Challenge at the University of Maryland, USA, in May 2020.

To support either team for their international trip, or to be involved as a judge, sponsor or participant, contact Jessica.wilkes@rotorualc.nz or the schools directly.

Advertisement