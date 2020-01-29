Taupō police are pleading motorists to be vigilant and safe on the roads after a horror start to 2020.

Three fatal crashes over three days across Taupō and South Waikato follows a horrific 2019 for the region where 33 people lost their lives.

Area Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Fane Troy said 2020 had started with three tragic and avoidable deaths.

"Too many people have lost family members and loved ones already. Police ask all drivers to take care and be patient and courteous to other road users.

"Summer months provide unique challenges on our roads, from the increased number of people using them while holidaying, to heat reducing the grip on the surface, light showers bringing oils to the surface and making them slippery, through to loose metal from numerous roadworks sites around the district," Troy said.

"We encourage everyone to take their time and to drive to the conditions."

Investigations into the cause of the crashes were still in their early stages.

Meanwhile police have named the man killed in a crash on Broadlands Rd near Taupō last week.

He was Daley James White, 29, from Tokoroa.