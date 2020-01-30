Six Te Arawa students have been named as recipients of the 2019 Beverley Anaru Memorial Scholarships.

The awards, managed by the Geyser Community Foundation, were in honour of late community figure Beverley Anaru.

"Beverley was a skilled and passionate educationalist who gave over 60 years of service to education," Anaru's husband Pita said.

"Her work ethic, professionalism and passion for education were renowned in the local community, as was her commitment to seeing young Maori succeed through education."

He said it was an honour to make an "enduring contribution to the educational achievement of Te Arawa descendants."

The fund provided scholarships for the advancement of education to Te Arawa descendants studying at NZQA Level 4 or above.

Billie Jo Pomare was awarded the postgraduate scholarship with a value of $10,000.

Six undergraduate scholarships with a value of $5000 were awarded to Anahera Teinakore-Curtis, Eruera Bidois, Tumanako Bidois, Olena Smyth, Ashley Kingi and Holly Anaru.

Presentation of the scholarships will take place at St Faith's Church in Ohinemutu today from 5pm.

Geyser's chairman Kierin Irvine said the Foundation was honoured to have been chosen to manage the postgraduate and undergraduate scholarships on behalf of the Anaru whanau.

A total of 25 scholarships have been awarded since 2016.