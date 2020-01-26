With a star-studded line-up, a group of Rotorua mates knew it would be silly to not go to the One Love music festival for a weekend of good vibes.

Montana Ray Porima came over for the weekend from Rotorua with a group of mates to attend the festival at the Tauranga Domain.

The 20-year-old was excited for most of the performers, including Katchafire, yesterday's headliner, Sean Paul, and tonight's headliner L.A.B.

Her friend Tumatauenga Ware Tane, 19, said only half of the group had been at the festival last year.

Advertisement

"The other half of us didn't come last year, we just had to listen to all the stories," he said.

"How good it was, how mean the musicians were, how everyone was on the vibe - so this year we made it our goal [to come]."

Kowhai Allen, originally from the Far North, had lived in Tauranga a couple of years ago and first encountered One Love when she drove past to drop off her friends at the gate.

She had come down from Ruakaka for the long weekend.

Allen said she was most looking forward to L.A.B, the final act of the festival, so she had bought a two-day pass to fully enjoy the vibes.