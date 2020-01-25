Some 15,000 people have descended on the Taupō Amphitheatre today to see acts including Billy Idol, Anastacia and Smashmouth.

Greenstone Entertainment's sold-out Taupō Summer Concert is in its ninth year.

Crowds have been greeted with a hot dry day, setting themselves up with picnic baskets, chilly bins and sunscreen in view of the Waikato River.

Smashmouth took the stage at midday followed by Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

Advertisement

Also on the bill were Anastacia and George Thorogood and The Destroyers before Billy Idol and his band closes out the day.

The same line-up played to an 18,000-strong sellout crowd in Queenstown last weekend and will head to Whitianga's Waterways Arena tomorrow for another sold-out gig.