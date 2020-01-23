The trip of a lifetime to China and the chance to contribute to improving the lives of locals - a new Rotorua Community Hospice fundraiser is bringing these opportunities together.

One Rotorua woman immediately jumped at the chance and is excited about the journey.

Hike for Hospice is a trekking adventure on the Great Wall of China that will raise funds to help Rotorua Community Hospice give patients and their families the gift of Hospice care.

People will spend eight days travelling to the heart of China's ancient culture as they trek along the Great Wall. Over five days, participants will trek some of the sections of this world wonder, some parts reclaimed by the forest, others restored to their original magnificence.

They will also get a chance to discover Beijing.

Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Nicola Smallwood says Rotorua Hospice was brainstorming ways it could engage supporters from its community and continue to raise $1 million dollars each year, and had heard of adventure challenges before.

She says Hike for Hospice had a nice ring to it, but they also realised it was much more.

"It was a unique way for people to support us. We're all about 'living every moment' so encouraging others to do that is part of who we are, combine that with raising funds and it's a win-win".

Nicola says they have also partnered with their neighbours in Tauranga at Waipuna Hospice to share resources.

Rotorua Community Hospice has five spots available, and Waipuna Hospice also has five available.

Nicola says if they get lots of interest they may be able to add another trip at the same time.

The funds raised by the participants will go directly towards supporting people living with a life-limiting illness and their families in the Rotorua community, she says.

"Here's your chance to take on a life-changing adventure while raising money to help people make the most of their lives and to live every moment in whatever way is important to them.

"By joining Hike for Hospice, you'll raise funds giving patients and their families the gift of Hospice care."

Janelle McCorquindale was the first participant. She found out about the fundraiser because last year her partner was in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice, so she follows the Hospice Facebook page.

"I saw it last Tuesday at 11am and was signed up by 5pm - all booked and paid.

"I'm really excited but also a bit nervous because it's quite a big challenge - not just the challenge of raising $3000, it's also the challenge of walking that far and under altitude."

Janelle is looking forward to conquering a goal for herself and she thinks this fundraiser is a win-win.

"Walking the Great Wall of China is something I've always wanted to do but at the same time I'm helping charity important to myself and a lot of people in Rotorua.

"Being able to give back and conquer a lifetime goal at the same time is an amazing opportunity."

She says she is reaching out to contacts - friends, family, colleagues and people she has worked for in the past.

"I'm trying that avenue first and then will look at other options. There's plenty of ways to raise money.

"Hospice is great because they are there when families are most vulnerable and in a time of crisis.

"It is a tough process going through trauma and drama, and having Hospice really helps you through the process."

For more information go to inspiredadventures.com.au/events/hikeforhospice-rotorua2020/ or pop into Rotorua Hospice or House of Travel Rotorua.

Check out Janelle's fundraising page at rotorua-china-2020.raisely.com/janelle-mccorquindale