A lane on a busy Taupō highway has been left blocked after a crash.

The southbound lane of Wairakei Dr near the exit of popular tourist spot Huka Falls had been blocked after a crash between a car and a ute, a police spokesman said.

The road was a part of the Thermal Explorer Highway and was between Rotorua and Taupō.

The crash happened about 1pm, he said.

There were no injuries in the crash.