A person who was seriously injured after being hit by a car on the Desert Rd is in a stable condition in hospital.

The crash happened between a car and pedestrian on State Highway 1 on the Desert Rd about 10pm yesterday.

A Palmerton North District Health Board spokesman said the person was in a stable condition.

The road was closed for close to nine hours before reopening and then was closed again briefly late morning for crash investigators to assess the scene.

The incident happened between Paradise Valley Rd and Access 18, near the Waiouru Military area.