Forget Friday karaoke night, instead, Rotorua people can head down to 8 Scott Ave - The Musical to sing-along with their new app.

When the show returns to the stage next month, it will have a phone app providing words to the songs in the show.

It will allow the audience to sing-a-long with the characters on stage.

8 Scott Ave offered a hilarious take on Rotorua in 1960s and 1970s and had a sold-out season last year.

Creator of 8 Scott Ave Jack Grace wanted audiences to feel part of the evening.

He said the show had a special connection with Rotorua and more importantly, the people in need.

"It's full of music and singing, all the party songs we all know, you will find yourself singing along."

8 Scott Ave follows a day in the life of local Māori 'bookie' Jimmy Smith alongside his larger than life sisters and whānau who love to dance, eat, drink and most of all, sing.

8 Scott Ave will run from February 12 to 22 and tickets can be bought at Ticketmaster.