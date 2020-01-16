The community and whānau can come together to share in fun at local parks, with a range of activities on offer.

The next Fun at the Park activities will be taking place at Puller Park on Monday, January 20, 11am to 2pm, and Turner Drive Reserve on Wednesday January 22, 11am to 2pm.

The upcoming events will involve a giant slip 'n' slide, give-it-a-go on bikes, bike races, under 5s tent with playdough, games and colouring, free barbecue sausage sizzle, library and museum services such as computer coding and crafting, music and fun.

There have already been Fun in the Park events held recently at Pullar Park and Rowi Street Reserve.

Rotorua Lakes Council strategy advisor Jill Campbell says council works closely with a number of communities on different projects, such as neighbourhood reinvigoration upgrades, installation of cycleways and shared paths, and the Child Equity Programme.

She says these projects enable council's teams to develop partnerships with community organisations, and these holidays those partnerships have helped council bring the fun to where the children are.

"The kaupapa is all about encouraging organisations to work collaboratively to offer cool summer activities aimed at children and young people.

"The community groups selected the locations themselves. It's great because Fordlands and Western Heights have a high number of tamariki and rangitahi in their neighbourhoods."

Families enjoying Fun in the Park at Pullar Park. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Jill says there is a number of teams involved from council, including Rotorua Library and Rotorua Museum.

She says there is also a great group of community partners getting involved, such the police, District Health Board, Plunket, Central Kids Early Education, Kimiora Community Trust, and both the Western Heights and Fordlands community groups.

"These fun, free and whānau-focused activities get young people out of their houses and playing together. It's great to see these whānau and neighbours having fun together.

"We invite anyone to come along and join the fun with us."