Fire and Emergency NZ was called out to a property in Okere Falls this afternoon after a car, which was being towed on the flatbed of a truck, caught fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the Okere Falls fire station received a call at 4.25pm.

Fire Emergency NZ are still unsure how the car caught on fire this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Two fire engines went to the scene, she said.

It took around 45 minutes to put the fire out, and firefighters left the scene at 5.10pm.

The cause of the fire was unknown, she said.