There is currently a heavy police presence in the Pukehangi area of Rotorua.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said there were at least a dozen police cars in the area and they appeared to be searching for someone.

Police are searching Edmund Rd reserve and there are at least four police cars on Susan St.

A police spokeswoman said the presence was related to a stolen vehicle investigation and one person had been arrested without incident, while two people were still on the run.