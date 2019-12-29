A suspected stolen vehicle has led police on a chase across Rotorua.

Police said in a statement officers found a suspected stolen vehicle on Tarawera Rd shortly after 5pm yesterday. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver fled.

Patrols were carried out in the area and a search of the camera system found the vehicle travelling towards Rotorua central.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle using road spikes however this was unsuccessful, the police statement said.

The vehicle was followed for a short time on Old Taupo Rd however this was eventually abandoned in Ngongotahā due to the volume of traffic.

The suspected stolen vehicle was later found abandoned.

Inquiries to find the driver are ongoing.