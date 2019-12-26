Luke Skywalker may not be Darth Vadar's only challenge after the infamous villain was spotted taking on a Rotorua rubbish bin.

The photo surfaced on Google Maps showing a local Darth Vadar taking out their bin on Union St in Rotorua.

The person was spotted taking out their bin on Union St. Photo / Google Maps

The person, wearing a Darth Vadar mask, is dressed in what appears to be slip-on slippers and a white dressing gown or bathrobe.

The snap was captured in May 2018 outside Your Home Away From Home accommodation.

The units were popular with tourists and short-term visitors, so the antagonist could be wreaking havoc anywhere in the world now.