Most people choose an angel or a star to sit on their Christmas tree. But for one Rotorua man having his new baby boy grinning from the top of his was a priority.

Steven Newland became well-known last month when he put his smoke-breathing Godzilla Christmas tree up for sale.

Creator Steven Newland (right) and little Maximus with the tree. Photo / Steven Newland

But his 2019 creation could prove to be his best yet down to one puffy-faced little man.

For several years, the Springfield man's passion had been to design and build the most creative Christmas trees he could think of.

A fully-operational PacMan tree and a multi-faceted time portal tree were just some of his top creations, yet this year the arrival of a baby boy sent Newland spiralling with ideas.

"I just wanted to do something he could be involved in," he said.

11-month-old Maximus test driving the tree. Photo / Steven Newland

After weeks of trying to pinpoint an idea, Newland noticed his 11-month-old Maximus had grown quite keen on sitting in stray boxes.

He realised the best way to incorporate the little boy was to allow him to literally sit in the tree.

Newland, as a qualified pilot, thought what better way to give his firstborn a taste for the skies than by creating a Christmas plane tree with Maximus as the "pilot".

"All we had to do was a chuck a hat on him and plop him in the seat.. it was so easy and just hilarious."

11-month-old Maximus is the key prop in the tree. Photo / Steven Newland

However, the tree itself was not an easy feat to make.

Newland got to work to order a small ceiling fan, loads of Christmas lights, 26 batteries and a 12-volt motorbike battery to run the tree.

The early stages of the creation. Photo / Steven Newland

"Look, I got a little carried away this year.

The tree was hoisted to the roof and two and a half Christmas tree branches were used to kit it out, he said.

It was covered in Christmas lights with the wheels lit up too and an operational candy-cane coloured propeller and joy stick.

Tactfully, the tree had begun doubling as a baby swing and as it was so high, Maximus could not attempt to pull it down.

The tree before it was Christmas-fied. Photo / Steven Newland

The almost one-year-old had really got into pulling things down lately, Newland said.

The way the little one sits in the plane showed he was destined to be in the air like his dad, he said.

There were no plans to sell the new tree at this stage, but Newland said he planned to donate it to the local aero club if they wanted it.