Stewart Edward and Tamati Coffey have been re-elected chairman and deputy chairman of Rotorua Trust.

The pair kept the positions they held during the past term after being unanimously confirmed by the newly elected trust at its first meeting this week.

Edward, who was the highest-polling candidate in the November elections, said the new trust was looking forward to getting underway with the work at hand.

"I'm very happy with the team that's been elected.

"It has the makings of a very good trust for the next three years."

The new trust had a diverse range of experience and interests, Edwards said, including involvement in central government, local government, national and local organisations.

All four existing trust members were re-elected, alongside newcomers Gregg Brown and Mike Keefe – something Edward believed was a sign the Rotorua community was happy with the direction the trust was taking.

"I think it is a collective sign of confidence that they like what we are doing."

He said a key role was growing the trust fund so it could continue to contribute, not just in the life of the current trust but for future generations.

"Personally, I am privileged to be part of a team that has contributed in the way in which we have over the last three years and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in the next three."