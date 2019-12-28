The temperatures are rising, the barbeques are sizzling and the lakes and beaches are being frequented by people enjoying a cool dip in the water. Summer is well and truly here, and there is plenty on in the Rotorua area to help keep you all entertained and enjoying the festive summer season to the fullest. Whether you like being active out in nature, enjoy chilling out to music or feel like doing something low-key indoors, there is bound to be something happening for everyone over the next month.

CURRENTLY RUNNING

- Until January 26: The 200 Show Exhibition in the Mosaic and Cottage Galleries. Open to view during The Arts Village opening hours Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm and Saturdays 10am to 4pm. The Arts Village summer closedown dates online www.artsvillage.org.nz.

- Until February 3: Fish Out of Water Art Trail. Collect from Rotorua iSite, Fenton St. Free.

- Until February 2: The Great Te Aka Mauri Summer Reading Challenge. As you read track your progress around the map of Lake Rotorua. For more information go to www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

DECEMBER

Saturday, December 28

- Transflow Ltd North Island Streetstock Championship, TWS Paradise Valley Speedway, 105 Paradise Valley Rd, Rotorua. 7-10.30pm.

- Art By Bike - Toi mā Runga Paihikara. 10am to 12pm. Te Manawa, corner of Tutanekai and Hinemoa Sts. Free.

Tuesday, December 31

- American Graffiti Show 'n' Shine. 9am to 3pm. Rotorua International Stadium. Gold coin donation to Ronald McDonald House.

- Rotorua Glo Festival - Family New Year Celebration. 6pm to midnight. Rotorua Village Green. Free.

- New Year's Eve 2019. Prince's Gate Hotel. 7pm to 12pm. New Years Eve ticket: $99, princesgate.co.nz/new-years-eve-2019.

Nikau Chater performs with Ian Pirrie at last year's GLO Festival. Photo / Supplied

JANUARY

Friday, January 3

- Glow Party. 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Rotorua Aquatic Centre. $5.

- Katchafire - A concert featuring Katchafire, The Black Seeds, 1814 and more. Rotorua Village Green. From $69 via ticketspace.co.nz.

- Friday, January 3- Saturday, February 15: Live Music On the Lakeland Queen. The Lakeland Queen, Memorial Drive, Lakefront. 7pm to 11pm. General Admission $69.62, www.eventfinda.co.nz.

Monday, January 6

- Summer Paper Spinners. 10.30am to 11.30am. Rotorua Library, Discovery Space. Koha appreciated. No bookings required. Ages: 3+.

Every Tuesday from Tuesday, January 7

Summer He Pi Ka Rere - fun developmental sessions for pre-schoolers including story time, songs movement and craft. Ages: Under 5's. Rotorua Library, Children's area, Ground Floor. Koha appreciated, no bookings required.

Wednesday, January 8

- Outdoor Games - including giant jenga, giant connect four, ring toss, croquet, elastics, hopscotch. Jean Batten Square (wet weather option: Rotorua Library, Discovery Space. 10.30am to 11.30am. Ages 3+. Koha appreciated, no bookings required.

Thursday, January 9

- World Lego Landmarks. Rotorua Library, Makerspace. 10.30am to 12pm. Ages 5+. $2, bookings required. www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

Friday, January 10

- Bees and Butterflies - make a water feeder for the bees and butterflies in your garden. 10.30am to 11.30am. Rotorua Library, Discovery Space. Ages 5+. Koha appreciated, no bookings required.

Saturday, January 11

- Saturday, January 11 - Sunday, January 12: North Island Water Ski Race 4 and 5. 9am to 5pm. Lake Rotoma. Free to watch. skirace.co.nz.

Monday, January 13

- World Lego Landmarks. 10.30am to 12pm. Rotorua Library, Makerspace. Ages 5+. $2, bookings required.

Wednesday, January 15

- Canvas Wall Art - creating canvas wall art using geometric patterns made with masking tape and paint. 10.30am to 11.30am. Rotorua Library, Makerspace. Ages 7+. $5, bookings required, limited spaces.

Thursday, January 16

- Author and Illustrator: Donovan Bixley. Rotorua Library. Times on website. Koha for talks, $5 for workshop bookings required. rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

Friday, January 17

- Parachute Launch - build and test your parachute creation. 10.30am to 11.30am. Jean Batten Square. Ages 5+. Koha appreciated, no bookings required.

Saturday, January 18

- Summer Performance. 5.30pm to 7pm. The Arts Village. Live outdoor music and performances by local artists. Free.

Rotorua's Alan Judd with his 1967 Jaguar E Type at the 2019 Rotorua Lakefront Car Show. Photo / File

Sunday, January 19

- Rotorua Lakefront Car Show. 10am to 2pm. Rotorua Village Green. Gold coin donation. rvcc.org.nz.

- Rotorua UkeBox - Ukulele Strum-along and Open Mic Sessions. Te Runanga Tea House, Government Gardens. 3pm. Admission: Free.

Monday, January 20

- World Lego Landmarks. 10.30am to 11.30am. Rotorua Library, Makerspace. Ages 5+. $2, bookings required.

Wednesday, January 22

- World Lego Landmarks. 10.30am. Rotorua Library, Makerspace. $2, bookings required.

Thursday, January 23

- Chinese New Year Festival. 5pm to 9pm. Te Manawa, Tutanekai St. Free entry.

- Children's Have Your Say, Water Play - Share ideas on what you would like to see in the future children's water play area in Kuirau Park and finish up making a balloon water fountain. 10.30am to 11am. Jean Batten Square. Ages 5+. Koha appreciated, no bookings required.

Friday, January 24

- Summer Pinwheels. 10.30am to 11.30am. Rotorua Library, Discovery Space. Ages 3+. Koha appreciated, no bookings required.

- Friday, January 24 - Saturday, January 25: TWS Worldstock 240S Superstock Champs. 7pm to 10.30pm. TWS Paradise Valley Speedway. $10 - $70 via eventfinda.co.nz.

A previous Art by Bike tour group on International Sculpture Day. Photo / Supplied

Saturday, January 25

- Art By Bike - Toi mā Runga Paihikara. 10am to 12pm. Te Manawa, corner of Tutanekai and Hinemoa Sts. Free.

- Saturday, January 25-Sunday, January 26: Blue Lake Multisport Festival, Blue Lake (Tikitapu), Tarawera Rd, Rotorua, from 7am.

- Saturday, January 25 - Sunday, January 26: Bunnings Northern IPS. 8am to 4pm. Rotorua International Stadium, Westbrook and Ray Boord Park. Free. TouchNZ on Facebook.

- Saturday, January 25 - Sunday, January 26: Blue Lake Multisport Festival. Blue Lake (Tikitapu Lake). 7.30am to 6pm (Sat) and 7.30am to 11.30am (Sun). Free to watch, participation costs apply. rats.org.nz/events.

Friday, January 31

- Friday, January 31 - Sunday, February 2: Rotorua Home and Garden Show. Fri-Sat 10am to 5pm, Sun 10am to 4pm. Energy Events Centre. From $3, under 16 years free, door sales available on the day. homeandgardenshow.co.nz.