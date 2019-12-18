Armed police are in Waikite Valley looking for a person in relation to a domestic incident.

A police spokeswoman said officers were trying to find a person in relation to a domestic dispute that happened yesterday.

Cordons were in place while officers search, she said.

A woman who did not want to be named said her parents, who live on Waikite Valley Rd, said they had been told to stay in their home.

Advertisement

Armed police in Waikite Valley. Photo / Supplied

She understood there were cordons at intersections along Waikite Valley Rd to State Highway 5.

Armed police can be seen near Waikite Valley School.

More to come.