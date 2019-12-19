The generosity of the community has been heart warming for Salvation Army Rotorua.

The annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal has been running for the past few weeks, seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its good work throughout the Christmas period and into 2020.

Today is the last day of this year's appeal.

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Kylie Overbye says having community support with the Foodbank has a positive impact on the Salvation Army's ability to give decent food parcels to families in need.

Advertisement

"Throughout the year goods come in from donors that give the foodbank a buffer to keep the stock levels maintained.

"However, at Christmas time especially, we really value the food drive donations that come in because we are able to build up some reserves for the coming year when we hit the busy seasons after we have distributed goods to people in their Christmas Food Parcels."

Kylie says this food can be a life-line to people when crisis occurs or when desperate times hit families.

"It's incredibly heart warming to see the immense generosity of this community. It really is.

"People are very willing to give of what they have to help another and try to make a difference in the community in some way, and the community can have confidence that their generosity does collectively make difference in people's lives."

Kylie says the Salvation Army team are at the front line of where some of the greatest need can be, and gets to see the difference it makes.

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye with some of this year's donations. Photo / Stephen Parker

"Parents are relieved that their family won't go hungry, children get excited to see food going in the cupboards, and people know that they are valued and appreciated.

"Ralph and I would like to thank Rotorua for their continued support and generosity of The Salvation Army.

Advertisement

"We appreciate and value the backing of the community as we strive to bring help and hope to people in need."

Regional editor Scott Inglis says the foodbank is a worthy cause which the Rotorua Daily Post, Rotorua Weekender and The Hits 97.5 are proud to support.

He says the generosity of the Rotorua community continues to be outstanding, and it is humbling to see so many people giving and getting involved.

"We hope the donations will help families and individuals in Rotorua to have an amazing festive season."

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need and stocking up the foodbank. Any money donated will be used to buy more food.

Any gifts donated were given to families for their children.

This year's fifth annual Fill the Bus, run as part of the appeal, broke the record for the largest haul of donations ever received, with 7166 items donated worth about $14,332.