A small house fire in Fordlands has prompted a wave of emergency service calls from worried residents.

The property fire started on Ford Rd about 11.30pm yesteday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

No people or properties were at any risk, but there were loads of calls about the small blaze, she said.

Two fire appliances went to the scene, with the fire extinguished about 1.40am.

A fire investigator was looking into the cause of the blaze.