On Monday St John held a dedication to celebrate the donation of a new ambulance for Rotorua, thanks to a grant of the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

Janette Horan, St John fundraising and marketing manager for central region, says the new ambulance was a donation by NZCT to the community of Rotorua and is replacing a vehicle.

"We are a charity so we welcome these fabulous donations."

She says on Monday Reverend Tom Poata blessed the ambulance and there were speeches and a morning tea.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick attended and said the new ambulance was a great gift to the local St John and community.

"It's the next generation of ambulance... it's fabulous to have that asset in our community."

Trevor Maxwell, chairman of the BOP/Waikato regional NZCT committee, says the trust thought the new ambulance fitted their criteria, including how St John is there for local young people involved in all sports.

St John territory manager Leisa Tocknell says the generosity of the local community is overwhelming and without it they could not provide the service.

The new ambulance has provided them with new technology that is time saving and allows St John to do their job more comfortably and in a safer environment.