Arts and community come together with The Arts Village Summer Festival back again this year - with the opportunity to support locals and check off those Christmas presents.

The festival will include more than 50 artist/artisan stalls, all of goods handmade in Aotearoa, and many handmade in the Rotorua region.

It will also include free face painting, live music by local musicians, artists in residence on site, the 200 Show exhibition on to see in both galleries, and kai and coffee, with a spot for people to bring their own picnic.

There will be a free whānau art activity making sustainable Christmas decorations and Christmas cards.

Advertisement

The Arts Village director Mary-Beth Acres says this is the second year of the event, just with a shorter name.

"We want to promote locally made goods over Christmas and help local artists sell their work.

"We also want our community to be able to have a fun day out together that doesn't have to have a cost attached, so there is plenty of free stuff to do as well."

Mary-Beth says there was a great response to this event last year and although it is quite a massive event to run The Arts Village knows its community loves and wants it, so has hustled to make it happen again.

Many people browse through the stalls at last year's event. Photo / Supplied

She encourages people to go along because it is a fun day out and a good place to do holiday shopping.

"All of the goods are handmade and there are so many amazing things on offer, as well as a great programme of music and arts if you are just wanting a more relaxed day out."

Mary-Beth says they are looking forward to seeing local whānau out having a great time together and celebrating the local arts talent.

She says not all stallholders have eftpos, so they advise bringing cash.

Advertisement

The details

- What: The Arts Village Summer Festival

- When: Saturday, December 14, 10am to 3pm

- Where: The Arts Village

- Admission: Free