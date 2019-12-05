Rotorua Lakes Council's priorities for the 2019-22 term were adopted at its meeting today.

The first was "creating liveable communities" meaning the council would focus on housing and ensuring communities were supported, safe, healthy and connected with adequate homes and access to services and facilities.

The council is currently working on a district housing plan with central government agencies and iwi.

The other key priority was completing projects and work in the Long-Term Plan, including the Lakefront, Whakarewarewa Forest and Kuirau Park developments and the reopening of the museum and Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

The newly-sworn in councillors completed a series of workshops and induction visits to view council projects, services and work ahead of setting the priorities.

The induction programme was also open to the Rural and Lakes Community boards members, and members of council's Te Tatau o Te Arawa partnership board.

In today's meeting, councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said: "It's great to have them as our priorities and I know we'll be working hard but we have to understand this is not going to happen overnight."

Rotorua Lakes councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Supplied

"These are significant issues often underpinned by social issues ... But if we are looking for some runs on the board within the next six months, it's not going to happen," she said.

"We're a diverse community but so often we are battling deprivation, low income, existing poor housing [and] absolutely chronic health situations."

Mayor Steve Chadwick highlighted that the work in the next three years was a "chapter" in the work towards the council's 2030 and 2050 goals.

"That is a more realistic target ... Then we are able to measure ourselves on those equity issues," she said.

Council staff will now develop the work programme and work streams to deliver these, which will then come back to the councillors for approval.