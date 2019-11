A house in Whakatāne was completely destroyed by fire overnight.

Whakatāne fire chief Ken Clark said crews were called to the fire on Douglas St about 12.10am this morning.

"The building was totally engulfed. There wasn't much we could do to save it so the biggest thing was protecting the house next door which was close."

Clark said four appliances went to the fire including one each from Ohope and Edgecumbe.

The fire is being investigated.